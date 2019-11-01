Jeremy's closes after 10 years but owners reveal plans for next business venture

The owners of one of Scarborough's most loved restaurants have decided to close their business to focus on something new.

Jeremy's in Victoria Park Avenue opened 10 years ago when chef Jeremy Hollingsworth and his wife Anne moved back to their hometown after years of working and living in London as well as around the world.

Jeremy's in Victoria Park Avenue.

At the time, Jeremy had decided to start working for himself and after finding a place, the old Peasholm Pantry cafe, and doing lots of works to renovate it, the couple held their official opening party on October 31 2009.

Anne, 51, said: "We didn't have any tables and chairs in so it was just a big open space, we did canapes and free fizz and beer for the whole night until it ran out. It was a really good start. The next day tables and chairs arrived and we started properly on the 6th of November."

For Anne, a former PA, working in a restaurant was something completely new while for Jez, who had spent years working alongside TV chef Marco Pierre White and managing award-winning gastro pubs, this was the first time running his own business.

"We put everything into it," said the 52-year-old. "It was really rewarding but also really hard because when it's not going so well it's tough and when it is going well it's really busy so it's just like a roller coaster."

Initially, as the pair explained, locals were a bit wary, with many thinking "we were just two posh Londoners".

But as soon as they found out Jez and Anne were both from Scarborough, customers were very supportive, and despite the usual ups and downs that come with running a business, Jeremy's quickly became one of the finest restaurants in the town and beyond.

It was crowned Yorkshire's Best Neighbourhood Restaurant in the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards 2011 and was featured in the Michelin Guide for six consecutive years.

Jez added: "Over the years we've made friends for life with some of our costumers, we had really good regulars and some people even retired here because we were here so overall it's been really good, we've definitely raised the culinary bar in Scarborough so we're very proud, a little legacy left."

The decision to close the restaurant was taken a year ago as the pair started to feel it was time for something different.

Although Jeremy's is now closed and Jez is now waiting for a knee replacement, the couple will be back in business with a brand new bespoke dinner party service in the new year.

Jez said: "We know a lot of people with second homes in Scarborough so we're going to travel. We'll get a little refrigerated van, prep from home and off you go. We'll keep the name Jeremy's but we'll have a new website and new logo."

"Because I've become more involved in the cooking side of things in the last year," added Anne, "I've been doing all the puddings which I quite enjoy so it'll be fun, I'm looking forward to it."