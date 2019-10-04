Jobs in Scarborough: The highest paid full time vacancies according to Indeed
These are the highest paid full time job vacancies in Scarborough according to Indeed.
Companies include CU Scarborough, Schneider Electric and York Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. They all offer salaries of £30,000+ a year.
1. Plater/Fabricator
Tailor Made Sourcing Ltd is looking for a Plater/Fabricator. 12.93 - 17.24 an hour.
2. Inventory and Planning Specialist
Inventory and Planning Specialist at Schneider Electric.
3. Associate Tutor (Nursing, Health, Education and Counselling)
Associate Tutor (Nursing, Health, Education and Counselling) at CU Scarborough. 31 an hour.
4. 360 Recruiter
Outstaff North Yorkshire is on the lookout for a 360 Recruiter. 100,000 a year.
