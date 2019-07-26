Join Journey Across the World for St Catherine’s Hospice

A special event organised by Appleton le Moors WI is set to take guests on a journey across the world to raise money for St Catherine’s Hospice.

Taking place on the evening of Wednesday, September 25, the ‘Journey Across the World’ event will be held in conjunction with experts from Spear Travels.

A supper is kindly being provided by Helmsley head-quartered Thomas the Baker, which will be taking the opportunity to gain the WI’s feedback on its platters.

One of the organisers Carolyn Frank said: “We’re hoping to have lots of people come along to this fantastic charity event.”

Email appletonlemoorsWI@gmail.com to buy a ticket (£8).