Journey of discovery raises cash for hospice

More than 70 people attended a special event organised by Appleton le Moors WI, raising £1,000 for Saint Catherine’s Hospice.

The event took guests on a ‘Journey Across the World’ and was held in association with Spear Travels of Helmsley, which organised expert guest speakers to talk about destinations around the globe including Africa and Canada.

Guests were also given the opportunity to chat to long-haul, cruise and escorted tour experts as well as Spear’s well-travelled team of consultants.

A supper was provided by Helmsley-headquartered Thomas the Baker, which kindly provided a selection of party platters for the event, including its deli sausage rolls which recently won a gold star at the Great Taste Awards.

Helmsley’s Saint Catherine’s Hospice charity shop was also present with rails of quality second-hand holiday clothes, suitable for all seasons, for people to peruse.

Every penny raised was donated to Saint Catherine’s Hospice – with Spear Travels generously topping up the total from £925 to a round £1,000.

Carolyn Frank, who organises the Appleton-le-Moors WI programme of speakers, events and activities said: “We are a lively WI at Appleton-le-Moors and enjoy seeing our village hall full of happy faces, I’m very grateful to all who put so much effort in to arrange the evening, and we are delighted to have raised so much.”

Nicky Grunwell, Ryedale area fundraiser for Saint Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We would like to thank Appleton Le Moors WI for organising this wonderful event, which was fun, informative and enjoyed by all who attended.

“The fantastic total raised was £1,000, which will go towards looking after patients both at the hospice and in their own homes. Thank you also to Thomas the Baker and Spear Travels for their support in putting the event on.”

Sam Humpleby, manager of Spear Travels’ Helmsley branch, said: “We were delighted to support this super event in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice.”

Appleton-le-Moors WI has met monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month in the village hall since 1927 at 7pm.

Visit www.facebook.com/appletonWI for more details about the group.