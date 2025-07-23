Judas Priest: Everything you need to know about Scarborough Open Air Theatre show

Heavy metal band Judas Priest are headlining at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Wednesday July 23 - here’s all you need to know about the gig.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during a 50-plus year career.

Their presence and influence remains at an all-time high as evidenced by 2018's Firepower being the highest-charting album of their career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GRAMMY Award wins and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame further cemented their place in music legend.

Judas Priest are heading to Scarborough.

Originally formed in Birmingham in 1969, it was in the late 1970s that Priest delivered a quartet of albums – Sin After Sin, Stained Class, Hell Bent for Leather and Unleashed in the East – separating them from the rest of the hard rock pack.

The albums spawned such metal anthems as Sinner, Diamonds and Rust, Hell Bent for Leather, and The Green Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown).

Priest were famously one of the first metal bands to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by ‘metal heads’ throughout the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band did not let up in the 1980s and 1990s, releasing such all-time classic albums as British Steel, Point of Entry, Screaming for Vengeance and Defenders of the Faith.

Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.

Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:

Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP

Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG

Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ

Northstead Lower YO12 6PF

Victoria Park YO12 7TS

William Street YO12 7PL

In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.

Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.

One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.

There will be free water refill stations at the venue.

If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.

However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.

The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.

Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.