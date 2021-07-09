Kayakers disturb nesting gannets at RSPB Bempton Cliffs - police warn to stay away

Two kayakers were spotted venturing too close to the base of the cliffs.

Humberside Police's Rural Task Force received a report from RSPB Bempton Cliffs of kayakers venturing too close to the cliff edges and disturbing nesting gannets on Monday.

The disturbance caused the gannets to flee, exposing their nests.

Gannets are the UK's largest seabird and rear just one chick a year and are the last to leave the colony at the end of the breeding season.

Disturbances can cause chicks to leave the cliff face before they are ready, reducing their chances of survival and impacting on successful breeding seasons for the protected seabirds.