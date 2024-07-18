Keen supporter of RNLI has ashes scattered in sea off Whitby as dying wish
Born in 1926, Derek Edward Rose’s mother died when he was just a few weeks old and he was brought up by his father until he was six years old when his father also died.
Derek was unofficially adopted by family friends – through a support scheme run by Barnardos, he joined a naval training facility and served in the Royal Navy during World War II.
Amanda Lee, who cared for “Young Derek” as she called him, said: “Derek loved the sea and continued to sail when he returned from the war.
"He had his own boat and would sail off by himself, fasten the boat to mooring buoys and swim at sea.
"Young at heart, he has an amazing, positive attitude to life and this despite, having lost his only son in a road traffic accident and later his wife Marie to pancreatic cancer.”
Derek – a keen supporter of the RNLI – died in December 2022 and it was his wish for his ashes to be scattered at sea in Whitby.
His name is on Whitby’s new Shannon class lifeboat Lois Ivan, in his memory.
Bagpiper Cameron Edgar played the pipes on the harbour as the boat went out to and returned from sea, as his ashes were scattered.
“It is a fitting tribute to a wonderful man who served his country at sea, and hopefully will raise money for a very worthwhile charity,” added Amanda.
Derek was born in Erith, Kent, and lived with wife Marie in Spofforth, near Harrogate.
