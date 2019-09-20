Kevin’s marathon feat for RSPCA branch

The RSPCA Scarborough and District Branch has announced that Kevin Kelly is running the 2020 London Marathon to raise funds for the charity.

Mr Kelly is a North Yorkshire Police Inspector who recently received the National RSPCA Honours Award for his enthusiasm and commitment to animals and for going above and beyond to tackle rural and wildlife crime.

Kevin is the lead force on the Rural Wildlife Crime team in this area and has been working against animal crime for 17 years.

A spokesman said: “In his position Kevin works closely with many of the RSPCA Inspectors and ACOs in our region and accepted our invitation to run the marathon without hesitation. He has the same dedication to his marathon training and fundraising as he does for fighting animal crime.”

Visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KevinKelly24 to support Mr Kelly’s run.