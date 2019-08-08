Kids set to hit right note at Scarborough School of Rock event

Kids are getting ready to rock a week-long event at the YMCA.

Scarborough School of Rock, run by local musician Mark Stanton, is a summer school running at the town’s YMCA from Monday, August 19 to Friday, August 23.

Mr Stanton said: “We can’t wait to do our first Scarborough School of Rock. I love playing and teaching music – kids always respond in such a fantastic and amazing way.

“We are open to anyone aged between 7-16 who loves music and no previous experience is necessary.

“To find out more details and book your place visit scarboroughschoolofrock.com or find us on Facebook.”