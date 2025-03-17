King's Award for Voluntary Service presented to volunteers at Newby and Scalby library, near Scarborough

She was accompanied by Deputy Lord Lieutenants Venetia Wrigley and Captain Stephen Upright and other guests included Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume, Cllr Subash Sharma (Newby Ward) and Hazel Smith, Head of North Yorkshire Libraries.

More than 45 volunteers, patrons and Friends of the Library heard Johanna Ropner congratulate the volunteers on being one of only 281 charities in the UK to have won what is the equivalent of the MBE for voluntary groups in 2024.

She said the award was created in 2002 by Queen Elizabeth II to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to support their communities.

Isobel Nixon, Chairman of the Library’s Trustees, also paid tribute to the volunteers’ commitment and thanked customer and businesswoman Sue Tipple for

nominating the library and customer and teacher Janet Jenkins for seconding the nomination.

She also acknowledged the tremendous help and encouragement given by North Yorkshire Libraries staff from April 2017 to the present day.

Most were present at the occasion, including Chrys Mellor, former Head of Libraries, together with Heather French, Lee Taylor, Nicola Dengate and Angela Kale.

Isobel cut a celebration cake, which bore the KAVS logo and the volunteers and guests enjoyed refreshments together.

The community-run library is open Monday to Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 5.30pm, and from 10am to 1.30pm on Saturday.

Details of the services, clubs and events it offers can be found on its website and Facebook page.

Newby and Scalby library award Isobel Nixon and Jo Ropner with, left to right, Hazel Smith, Head of North Yorkshire Libraries, Nicola Dengate, Community Development Manager, Eastern Area, Captain Stephen Upright (DLL), Lee Taylor (N Yorkshire Libraries Library Manager - Development) and Venetia Wrigley (DLL).

Newby and Scalby Library award The celebration cake, made by Imaginative Icing.

Newby and Scalby Library award Isobel Nixon, Chairman of the Library Trustees, being presented with the King's Award crystal by Jo Ropner, Lord Lieutenant for North Yorkshire.