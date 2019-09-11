Kittens found buried in shallow grave in Scarborough

Two dead kittens have been found buried in a shallow grave in Scarborough.

A passerby made the find under a bush in West Square, on Monday September 9, after the kittens' bodies had been partially exposed.

The shocked member of public first spotted one of the kittens’ tails which had become uncovered. When she investigated more closely, she found the two deceased young animals wrapped in kitchen paper, inside a plastic bag, having been buried in a shallow grave.

After contacting the RSPCA for help, inspector at the animal welfare charity, Jilly Dickinson said: “These poor kittens look as if they died quite recently.

“They were infested with fleas and underweight, but despite that, there was no obvious cause of death. Because these little creatures were clearly not looked after properly, we have growing concerns about any other animals that could still be living in the same flea-infested environment where the kittens may have died.

“We would therefore urge anyone who might have an idea what happened to get in touch with us on 0300 123 8018. A single call might save the life of another uncared-for pet.”

The kittens - one ginger, the other black - are estimated to have been around four to six weeks old.