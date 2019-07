Scarbrough based computer and technology social enterprise Krash Labs is moving to new premises as part of its plans for growth and expansion.

It will now be based at The Street on Lower Clark Street.

Guy Baumann, owner and director at Krash Labs, said: “This is a great move for us. The room is bright and well lit with lots of space for kids to engage in technology and gaming.

“We have some exciting plans for the next 18 months and this area is a perfect base for that.”