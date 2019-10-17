Lambeth children's home abuse survivor publishes book to help children deal with their emotions

A survivor of abuse at a London children’s home has published a book encouraging children to talk about their emotions.

Elizabeth Seetal spent 13 years in one of Lambeth children's homes. She was one of thousands of children who were systematically bullied and abused throughout the 1960s and 70s.

She said: “In those days they didn’t vet anybody, anyone who wanted to work with children could just go in.

“I saw things that no child should ever see or experience. Children would just disappear, nothing was ever explained and you didn’t have a voice. I was always told off for asking why.”

Despite her harrowing childhood, the 59-year-old mother of three, who moved to Scarborough four years ago, managed to channel the anguish and pain of past memories into a children’s book.

Ruby and the Rainbow is written in rhythmic poetic verse and tells the story of 10-year-old Ruby who embarks on a journey of self-discovery through a rainbow. Its aim is to empower children to talk openly about their feelings.

“I’ve always written, it was my saving grace in the home. For Christmas we could choose a present and I always asked for a diary with a small key and a gold pen and if I got mad or angry I would write.

“Writing this has been very, very therapeutic. I’m proud of it. It’s been a journey and it’s the start of a new chapter in my life.”

Ruby and the Rainbow is available on Amazon and book stores. Part of its proceeds will go towards the Rainbow Centre.