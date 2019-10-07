Landlords forum to be hosted by Ryedale Council in Malton

The event takes place at Ryedale House in Malton on Tuesday, October 22.
Ryedale District Council is holding another Landlord Forum on Tuesday, October 22 at Ryedale House in Malton between 4.30pm and 7pm.

If you are a landlord in Ryedale, this is a chance to receive up-to-date, free information and advice, including information from experts.

Housing services manager Kim Robertshaw said: “The Council value the opinions of landlords and we will be including a briefing about changes in legislation affecting landlords, opportunities for accessing funding in relation to Energy Efficiency measures and the council’s landlords portal.”

Call 01653 600666 to book a place at the free event.