Landmark party for Deansfield Court residents

A huge party was held at the Deansfield Court scheme to celebrate the development’s 10th birthday.

Two mayors were among the dignitaries at the event at the extra care facility in Norton, but the star was 97-year-old resident Vera Fletcher – who cut the birthday cake.

Mayors Paul Emberley and Antony Croser and Coun Graham Lake applauded as Vera cut the cake with help from on-site caterer Judie O’Dwyer.

The event featured music from 24-piece ukulele troupe Thornton-le-Dale Ukuleles and a buffet-style afternoon tea.

Scheme manager Danny Watson said: “It’s great to be able to do something like this for the residents.”