LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: September 2 8.30am A171 reopens as eight fire appliances continue to fight flare ups

Smoke lingers following the Langdale Moor fire - Image: North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

The A171 Whitby to Scarborough Road has reopened after being closed for six days due to smoke from the Langdale Moor fire

The vast majority of roads around the Langdale Moor wildfire have reopened. This includes the A171 between Whitby and Scarborough and the B1416, however a 30mph speed limit is in place on sections of both roads to keep everyone safe.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Council said: “Please stick to this speed limit as the fire is still ongoing and emergency services are still working in the area.

“There may be smoke reducing visibility, mud on the road from the ongoing work and our sweepers may be on the road cleaning this up.

“Laybys will be closed, please keep moving and do not stop to look at the fire.

“Police will be patrolling the area.

“Minor roads leading into the moors remain closed and the Falling Foss and May Beck car parks in Sneaton Forest remain closed while the firefighting continues.”

Roads currently closed are:

U2337 Maybeck farm Trail, Sneaton, Junction B1416 Redgates to May Beck Car park

U2886 Red Gate to Foss Lane, Sneaton, Junction B1416 Redgates to Newton House Lodge

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service gave an update on the situation on Monday evening at 8pm, it read:

“Crews have continued to deal with isolated flare ups today, all within the contained boundary. We’ve got 8 appliances monitoring and working through the night.

“The A171 and B1416 road has reopened with road safety measures in place. This includes 30mph speed limits. Please stick to these limits are the fire is ongoing and crews continue to work in the area.

“Flare ups will continue for some time to come.

“Laybys will be closed, therefore, please keep moving and do not stop to look at the fire, take photographs or walk over moorland.

“Falling Foss and May Beck car parks in Sneaton Forest remain closed while crews are in the area.

“Increased smoke is likely in low lying areas. Please follow Public Health advice. This includes keeping windows and doors shut.”

Find out more at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/wildfire