LANGDALE MOOR FIRE: Six fire crews remain at scene of fire which broke out close to RAF Fylingdales

Firefighting efforts have been hampered by the fire's remote location

Firefighting efforts are continuing for a fifth day as crews battle to tackle a complex moorland fire which at its height covered an area of five square kilometres.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A major incident was declared by North Yorkshire Fire and Recue Service and 19 appliances from across the area were called to attend the blaze.

Firefighters worked in challenging conditions, and were hampered by the discovery of explosive ordnance which ignited from the heat of the flames.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This limited fire fighting options as crews were forced to retreat to a safe distance after four of the devices exploded with a large bang.

No one was injured in the explosions.

Crews are operating a containment method to tackle the fire digging trenches to create a fire break with the assistance of local businesses and farmers.

A helicopter has also been used to drop water to extinguish the flames.

Area Manager for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Illsley, Director of Emergency Response and Training said at a press briefing on Thursday afternoon: “We are incredibly proud of our firefighters and very grateful to our partner agencies and Forestry England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have contained the fire on two sides and have the overall area contained.

"The fire could yet burn for a number of days as there is masses of energy in the peatland.”

Six fire appliances remain at the scene.

Advice and further information can be found at: Incident Update – Langdale Moor Fire - North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service