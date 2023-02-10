A review of the five year project, centred on the River Seven at Cropton Forest, north of Pickering, has highlighted the scheme’s importance to the town which has suffered major flooding of businesses and homes in the Park Street area for years.

Cath Bashforth, project officer and an ecologist with Forestry England, said: “What a difference has been made since the project started! The beavers have been busy transforming the site and creating a dynamic environment with a diverse mosaic of habitats.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experiment, supported by Natural England and the North York Moors National Park Authority, was launched after the Environment Agency said it could not afford to carry out multi-million pound flood defence scheme in Pickering to combat heavy flows of water from the moorland north of the town.

Beaver in Cropton Forest on release day (Image: Pete Richman)

Since then, said Ms Bashforth: “The beavers’ progress has been amazing to watch over the last three and a half years and their engineering and ingenuity have far exceeded what we were expecting.”

The population of beavers living on the river has steadily grown throughout the trial, she said, with kits born each year: “Although in the wild, beavers often move on to find their own territories when they are two years old, the animals in this enclosure are living as an extended family group with just the dominant pair breeding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she added: “They are completely ignoring our artificial wood dams in favour of building their own significant structures.

"Their dam made from logs and sticks and a large amount of silt, has grown from strength to strength and now extends almost 70 metres which makes it the largest beaver dam in England.”

The beavers have made the forest their home

The beavers have divided a large clump of flag iris flowers growing in the middle of a pond “planting” them all along the dam said Ms Bashforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition the beavers have created several burrows and lodges along the bank of the river.

She said: “They now have several smaller dams in the watercourse and have started extending one of them across the flood plain downstream from their main dam.”

Other species have benefitted from the beavers moving into the National Park. Ms Bashforth said: “We have seen an increase in the number of otters and we are getting more regular sightings of kingfishers and grey wagtails.”

“The studies on bat activity are also showing interesting trends with increases in the areas impacted by the beavers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Bats are an indicator species for an environment’s health so growing numbers is a positive sign.”

The main aim of the trial was to investigate whether the beavers would have an impact in reducing the risk of flooding downstream,” said Ms Bashforth.

Results from a team of experts from University of Exeter which has been carrying hydrological monitoring on the site, show the impact of the main dam built by the beavers is helping to take the peak out of the waterflow, she said.

The beavers’ recent action to build smaller, additional dams downstream will hopefully also help to slow the water and reduce flooding in Pickering, added Ms Bashforth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad