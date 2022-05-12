Runners of all ages and abilities can choose from a 5k or 10k race at the event on Wednesday May 18 to help raise money for the charity, or in memory of a loved one.

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK's spokesperson in North Yorkshire, said: "Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

"Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park. Slow and steady still wins. For others, it's a jog.

Bright pink runners take to the course in Scarborough.

Others may opt to push themselves harder and take part in the 10k distance. But what is for certain is we're looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year."

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and the Humber region and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime – based on the average annual number of new cases of all cancers combined in the region between 2015 and 2017.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – helping to save more lives.

This year's Race for Life event starts at the Sealife Centre on Scalby Mills Road and is open to men, women and children with the 5k race starting at 6.30pm and 10k at 7pm. A road closure will be in place on Royal Albert Drive between 6pm and 10pm.

All smiles at the race in October last year, the first since the Covid pandemic.

The 5k event offers a single lap route through the Open Air Theatre and along the promenade. The 10k course is a double lap route. After the second lap, the route returns back to finish at the Sealife Centre. The terrain is all path and road and is suitable for all levels of fitness and experience.

The races can accommodate wheelchair users but participants are warned that although the course is all path and road and predominantly flat, there is a 50m steep hill section leading from the promenade to the Open Air Theatre which will require assistance.

Runners are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle with them if they require refreshments during the event as water will only be available at the finish line.

Competitors are asked to arrive 15 to 20 minutes before the start time to ensure they are correctly prepared.

Participants are encouraged to sign up ahead of the fundraising race next week.

Race for Life events across the UK this year will provide hand sanitiser to help protect against coronavirus.