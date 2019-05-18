Leah Heyes death: Mum pays tribute after emotional vigil on Saturday night

The mother of 15-year-old Leah Heyes, of North Yorkshire, has paid thanks after a vigil was held in her memory.

Leah Heyes is thought to have collapsed after taking ecstasy in the Applegarth car park in Northallerton last Saturday night.

Two teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of supplying class A drugs have been released under investigation.

After the vigil Leah's mum, Kerry Roberts, said: "I would like to thank everyone for all of the kind messages and tributes following the death of my beautiful daughter Leah.

"I’m overwhelmed with the support that people have shown.

"Thank you for coming together to remember Leah tonight, it’s such a fitting tribute to her as she loved to be around people and to spend time with her friends.

"She would be really happy to know that you all cared so much about her."