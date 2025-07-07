Legend set to return to Whitby Pavilion 'firing on all four cylinders again'

This weekend sees the welcome return of Legend to Whitby, in a show which will delight their fans.

Hailed as one of the finest guitar instrumental groups in Europe over the past 25 years, the band Legend bring their celebrated tribute to their heroes, The Shadows, to the Whitby Pavilion Theatre on Sunday July 13.

Drummer Martin Verrill told the Gazette: “It's been three years since we last played here and we're constantly asked when we're coming back.

"After the loss of our bass player we had to regroup and find a suitable replacement.

"Fortunately we found him on our doorstep locally and he has proved to be a great asset.

"So now we're firing on all four cylinders again with a great show paying tribute to The Shads and, of course Cliff.”

Tickets for the show, which begins at 7.30pm, are £14 each and are available from the Pavilion complex in person, by phone (01947 824770) or online (www.whitbypavilion.co.uk) - fees apply.