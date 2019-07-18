Let the fun begin with Hunmanby's first ever Funmanby!

Saturday July 20 see a brand new event come to Hunmanby - Funmanby!

The event is the brainchild of Kaye Wardman-Seal who wanted to revive Hunmanby carnival and gala. At first people were skeptical: “They said everybody’s tried to organise it, you’ll never be able to do it, but I just love a challenge,” she said with a huge grin on here face.

Kaye started by creating a Facebook group, and asked for people to get involved, but initially got just one response, from Amanda Fisher (now Funmanby Chair). It may not have been particularly encouraging, but it was enough to spur Kaye on.

“Once they heard about it, the community has been very, very good. I asked on Facebook if people could spare an hour, or bake a cake and people came round to sign up”

“The nice thing is we’ve had to do no fundraising, Totally Socially have been onboard from the beginning and we’ve been fortunate enough to receive grants from the National Lottery and Tesco Bags of Help.”

Kaye admits there has been a few items of health and safety which she has had to iron out, not least of which is The Tug of War, where teams representing local pubs will compete for a brand new cup, sponsored by Wold Top Brewery.

The secret to the success of the show has come from members of the Funmanby task force taking ownership of their own area of the project. Kaye said “People have come to me and said can we do “this” and I’ve told them to go ahead and sort it out themselves, it’s not been a problem.”

The day is shaping up to be a great success and has all of the items associated with a village event. From a children’s fancy dress competition (homemade only) to a dog show, there will certainly be plenty going on.

There will also be traditional fun and games including a sack race, wheelbarrow race and the almost obligatory egg and spoon. There will also be a vintage car and tractor competition, with visitors voting for the winner on the day.

One of the highlights of the afternoon will be a performance from Hunmanby Silver Band, who celebrate their centenary this year.

Programmes for the show, which is a celebration of all things Hunmanby, are available from Hunmanby Post Office, as are raffle tickets, which offer fantastic prizes including a weekend for four at the Blue Dolphin Holiday Park and limousine travel and entrance to Beamish for up to six people.