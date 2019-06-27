Levi Roots will star at Malton’s Meadowfest day

Malton has added a new music festival to its popular events programme.

The Meadowfest event will take place on Saturday July 20, headlined by Levi Roots and his Reggae Band.

Meadowfest is a boutique summer music festival with a difference – combining Malton’s mouth-watering food credentials with some of Yorkshire’s finest musicians, visitors can expect uplifting tunes, all day feasting and dancing under the stars.

Set in the beautiful meadows and garden of The Talbot beside the River Derwent, the family friendly event is set to run from 10am to 10pm and Main Stage headliner Levi Roots will be supported by local talent such as Beth McCarthy, Flat Cap Carnival, Grand Old Uke of York, Tengu Taiko Drummers, Marc Atkinson and Ben Beattie’s After Midnight Band – promising festival goers an eclectic mix of ska, reggae, funk, blues and much more. Gracing the Hay Bale Stage will be Gary Stewart, Simon Snaize and Up Beat Brass.

The main stage, set within a natural amphitheatre, means visitors can party up front or relax on the festival lawn which looks directly onto the acts.

Meadowfest will offer relaxed and laid-back entertainment for all the family and feature some of the region’s best street food stands, including vegan and veggie options, arts and children’s entertainment and a festival bar serving cocktails, prosecco, craft beers and more.

Tom Naylor-Leyland, festival director, said: “Visitors to Malton love our popular programme of events which, as a result, has grown vastly over recent years, building on our annual Food Lovers Festival, Monthly Food Markets and Harvest Food Festival to include Marathon du Malton and Street Food Sundays.

“We know from the success of our annual Food Lovers Festival that visitors to Malton love to get their dancing shoes on – with our 2017 Festival seeing hundreds of music lovers dancing in the streets to Levi Roots and his Reggae Band.

“Therefore, it was only right that our dear friend Levi should make a return to launch Meadowfest, our first dedicated music festival, which aims to be one of the UK’s best boutique music festivals.”