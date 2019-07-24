Lewis Hamilton makes Ryedale teenager’s greatest wish come true

A 15-year-old boy from Kirby Misperton has had his greatest wish granted to meet his idol, Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton, thanks to Rays of Sunshine children’s charity.

Jamie Winship has a condition that means he is unable to absorb nutrients from food and needs intravenous feed.

Jamie Winship meets his idol Lewis Hamilton.

His greatest wish was to meet Lewis Hamilton and watch him race at the Grand Prix.

The 2019 Grand Prix winner took time out of his busy schedule in the week leading up to the event to meet a group of seriously ill children, including Jamie, at a special event at the Mercedes Factory in Brackley.

At the exclusive wish event with Lewis Hamilton, Jamie got the opportunity to go on a special behind-the-scenes tour of the Mercedes Factory - a real money-can’t buy experience as this isn’t something available to the public.

After this, Lewis spent time with Jamie and his family chatting, signing merchandise and taking lots of photos.

Lewis Hamilton chats to Jamie Winship and his family.

Jamie was also given a gift bag to take home which included a book and a Mercedes cap to remember his day.

To make Jamie’s wish even more spectacular he got to go to Silverstone to the 2019 Grand Prix and watch Lewis secure the win!

Following the wish event, Jamie’s dad, Andy, posted on said: “I cannot thank Rays of Sunshine enough for making my son’s dream come true to meet the amazing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

“Lewis spent two hours chatting to all the families at leisure and was just fantastic with all the kids.”

Despite his condition, Jamie is a happy and caring boy who loves animals and volunteers at his local zoo.

Rays of Sunshine Children’s Charity was formed in 2003 to brighten the lives of seriously ill young people and their families across the UK by granting wishes and providing ongoing support in hospital and within the community.