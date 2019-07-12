Liberal Democrats secure overwhelming majority in Bridlington North by-election

The Liberal Democrats in the East Riding are celebrating a stunning victory in the Bridlington North by election yesterday.

Local candidate Mike Heslop Mullens became the East Riding of Yorkshire’s latest councillor, with an astonishing 43% swing to the Liberal Democrats from the local elections on May 2.

The Conservative vote collapsed, down 44%, while Labour’s share fell by 24%.

The full result, declared shortly before midnight was:

Lib Dem: 1308

Conservative: 815

Yorkshire Party: 349

UKIP: 196

Labour: 135

Independent: 125

Independent: 76

Independent: 56

Speaking after the result, the deputy leader of the Liberal Democrat opposition on East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Cllr Denis Healy said: “The people of Bridlington North have voted overwhelmingly for change today, and I know that Mike will do a brilliant job as their new Liberal Democrat councillor.

“It’s clear that the political landscape in the East Riding has changed. Labour have completely disappeared without a single councillor in the whole 900 square miles of the East Riding, and their performance in Bridlington yesterday reflected that.

“The Liberal Democrats established themselves as the clear opposition at County Hall on 2 May, and this result adds to our numbers. People in Bridlington and elsewhere in the East Riding are tired of being taken for granted; they want a stronger opposition, and yesterday they voted for it overwhelmingly.

“Our job is to hold the Tories at County Hall to account, and with this new endorsement from the people of Bridlington North, we will continue to do that with even greater vigour.

“I just want to thank Mike for all his hard work, and the brilliant team of local Liberal Democrat activists who put their heart and souls into achieving this result. We look forward to welcoming Mike to County Hall next week.”