Libraries Week: why it’s a month-long celebration in North Yorkshire

Libraries across North Yorkshire are extending the national celebration of Libraries Week across the whole of October; thanks to the abundance of events on offer.
The theme of this year’s campaign, from 7 to 12 October, is to celebrate the role of libraries in the digital world and how they engage communities with technology.
A new Book Bingo scheme is also launched today in a bid to inspire residents to try reading something new. You can pick up a bingo card at any library.
North Yorkshire County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “There is so much planned for libraries across North Yorkshire it would be impossible to cram it all into one week of celebrations.
“From learning the value of libraries in the digital world to meeting some talented authors, there’s bound to be something for everyone. If you haven’t been to your local library for a while or you’re looking for things to do this autumn, now is definitely the time to go.”
Local libraries have some great events on offer. Why not check them out?
Eastfield
October 9 - 10.30am - Lego competition
October 10 - 10.30am - World Mental Health Day coffee morning
October 16 - 2pm-3.30pm - Family history
October 17 - Get Online Week - Family history session
October 22 - 10.30am - Toddler Tales, code a pillar session
October 30 - 10am-12am - Children’s University Event
Filey
October 10 - 1pm-4pm - World Mental Health Day - Mental Health Awareness training
October 10 - 1.45pm- 3.15pm - Crafts for Wellbeing
October 11 - 11am-11.30am - National Libraries Week - Code a Pillar story time.
October 14 - 10am-12pm - Get on line week-Job club and Universal credit support- bring your own device
October 16 - 10am-12pm - NHS Weightloss and portion control (demonstration using useful apps)
October 18 - 1pm - 3pm - Family History Taster session
October 24 - 6pm-7pm - Quiz night - Local History
October 28 - 10.30-12.30 - Embroidery for Children
October 30 - 2pm-4pm - Children’s University Event
October 30 - 2pm-4pm - Welcome to Filey- for new to the town-coffee/ cake & Intro to What’s on
Scarborough
October 9 - 2pm-3.30pm - Art for Wellbeing
October 10 - 9am-7pm - Alex Horswood art exhibition
October 10 - World Mental Health Day
October 12 - 12.pm-1pm & 1pm-2.30pm - Code Club & Computer Club
October 15 - 11am-1pm - Age UK Job Club 50+
October 17 -9am-5pm - Ulverscroft demo day
October 19 - 10am-2.30pm - Family History drop in
October 23 - 10am-2pm - U3A information roadshow
October 28 - 2pm-3pm - Junior Halloween Event
October 29 - 10pm-12pm - Stop FIlm Animation Workshop
October 29 -12.30pm-3.30pm - Children’s University Event
October 30 - 2pm-3pm - Halloween UV Event