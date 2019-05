Filey's Inshore Lifeboat was launched to help a person in the water.

In view of urgency of the call, UK Coastguard (Humber) paged the crew for an immediate launch at 11.45am [May 29] to help the person off Reighton Gap.

Luckily, as the ILB arrived on scene, the casualty had made his way safely out of the water.

Crew members included Neil Cammish; Sarah Scrivener and Lewis Frampton.