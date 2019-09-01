Line-up revealed for Full Monty charity evening

Organisers of a ‘Full Monty’ charity night in Scarborough, in aid of Saint Catherine’s Hospice and Prostate Cancer UK, have revealed the full line-up of entertainment.

A 30-strong group of fundraisers from Plaxton and Scarborough Rugby Club will be daring to bare all on the night.

The programme will include pre-show entertainment in Farrer’s Bar from 6pm to 7pm with the sounds of Super-fi, music from the Cloughton Rat Pack and King Willy’s Big Band, guest vocalist Francesca Santamaria, comedian Martin Gold, the Full Monty boys and party band Lady Z and The Monsters.

Tickets priced at £10 have been selling fast for the event on Friday, November 8, at the Spa Grand Hall, but a handful are still available.

Organiser Iain Muir said: “We have had a fantastic response so far and would encourage people to get hold of tickets before they sell out.

“We have had amazing support with some great prizes donated and it promises to be an unforgettable night.

“Raffle prizes so far include two inflatable hot tubs worth £460 each, tickets for bungee jumping from Tees Bridge, York ghost walk tickets, pamper days, makeovers and photo shoots, tickets for Europe’s fastest zip wire in Wales and tickets for the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.”

Tickets for the event are on sale at the Spa Box Office or email Iain Muir on awareness2019@outlook.com.

Meanwhile, a black tie quiz night evening will be held on Saturday, September 28 from 7.30pm at the Spa Complex.

The event will feature a drinks reception, three-course dinner, five rounds of 10 questions, local celebrity hosts for each round, big prize raffle, dancing until late and a trophy for the winning team.

The evening will be compered by Harry Gration of BBC’s Look North and is kindly sponsored by Jelf.

Liz Harvey, associate director ACII Chartered Insurance Broker, said: “Jelf are delighted to be supporting Saint Catherine’s Hospice for the 10th year in a row, it is a charity we feel passionately about, and one that does such great work supporting the families in our area.”

Email fundraising@saintcatherines.org.uk or call 01723 378406 to purchase tickets (£40) for the event.