Local History Group looking for stories about the First World War heroes of Hunmanby

Hunmanby Local History Group are looking to discover the stories behind the names of Hunmanby residents who served during World War One.

Laura Collier-Woods, chairperson of Hunmanby Local History Group, said: "We are trying to create a sheet of information for each person named on the village's war memorial"

Hunmanby War Memorial close up

"We're looking for anecdotes and stories, not only from those who are named on the war memorial, but those who came home as well,

"When these men came back, they had very little support and a lot of them ended up digging trenches, it must have been awful given the trenches they had just left.

"We know a number of local men were killed. We've heard stories of one mother who lost three out of four sons, while another lost one out of nine."

"Historical records can tell us a lot, for example, we can tell from a persons age and the date they joined the army whether they enlisted voluntarily or were conscripted."

The history group are looking to add those personal memories to the records and hope to produce a booklet once all of the information has been collected.

If any of your family members served during the First World War Hunmanby Local History Group would love to hear from you. You can contact Laura by emailing lacw@talktalk.net.