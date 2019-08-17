Local presenter Ryan up for two national awards

A North Yorkshire presenter and entertainer is in the running for two National Entertainment Awards.

Ryan Swain was put forward to represent the North of England after topping an online poll on Facebook with 3.300 votes earlier this month.

The result means Ryan won the regional contest to represent the North in the National Entertainment Awards 2019.

He has been invited to London on Sunday, December 8 to find out if he has won “The National Choice Award” and “Public Recognition Award”.

Ryan has presented and entertained at hundreds of festivals and events nationwide over the last few years.

Ryan said: “I am totally overwhelmed to be recognised and up for a national award. I would like to thank all of my family, friends and fans for their continued support. Words can’t describe how much it means and I am truly grateful.

“I am just a normal, working class lad from Malton with a dream, and hopefully I can inspire others from my area and beyond that anything is possible if you work hard and believe you can do it.

“It would be amazing to bring back this award to Yorkshire and the north, and hopefully put my hometown on the map for not just food but also entertainment.”