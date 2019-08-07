Local Scouts join jamboree in America

Three local Scouts have attended the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

Rory Ruston, aged 16, Will Stanway, 17, and Sakura Doody, 14, joined 45,000 other Scouts from across the globe at the event.

After months of planning, Scouts from more than 150 countries arrived in North America to experience the trip of a lifetime.

The two-week skills exchange kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls received the biggest cheer as he propelled from the roof of the main stage, before delivering an inspirational address urging the Scouts to make the most of their time at the Jamboree and learn as many skills as they can.

Rory said: “The opening ceremony was amazing, so much atmosphere and what a great community Scouts creates. Scouts and the jamboree is giving me skills (like teamwork) that I’ll be able to use in my working life and beyond, it’s great to be part of it!”

Will added: “This place is immense, I don’t know how to describe it. I’m just really excited to be here and I can’t wait to go and try team stand up paddle-boarding.

“There are six of us who are going to try this for the first time and hopefully it will help us develop as a team as it takes a lot of coordination.

“There is a real sense of unity here, with so many people from around the world just getting along, happily enjoying all the awesome activities.”

Sakura said: “I’ve loved comparing life in the UK to life in other countries. I’ve learnt so much about different cultures, and because of being a Scout at the Jamboree my social skills and confidence have improved.”