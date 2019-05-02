Lockton artist wins book cover prize

The work of a Ryedale artist has been selected to grace the cover of a new book.

A watercolour painting by Colin G Culley, who has a studio in Lockton, was chosen by Castle Writers of Pickering to illustrate the cover of their latest anthology of work: Journey on the 128, which is released this week.

The title reflects one of the stories about an eventful journey on the local bus which runs from Scarborough to Helmsley and passes through Pickering.

A celebration of the book launch will take place today (Thursday, May 2) at Pickering Library between 1pm and 3pm when Castle Writers will present Mr Culley with his prize.

A writing group spokeswoman said: “The painting’s lovely and we’re delighted that it will become part of our new book – a real collaboration of local artists and writers.”

The book is available from Television House and The Bay Horse Inn in Pickering and various other businesses in Pickering and the Ryedale area, priced £7.95.