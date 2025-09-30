Long-serving Whitby Lifeboat mechanic Richard Dowson takes on coxswain role
Richard joined the RNLI 23 years ago at just 20 years old.
His hard work and commitment to the charity paid off and in 2010 he was offered a full time role for the RNLI as a technician.
In 2014, Richard was made full-time station mechanic at Whitby, responsible for the maintenance of the lifeboats.
The role of coxswain involves supporting the volunteer crew in their training, ensuring their safety at sea, and bringing the whole crew together.
In his spare time Richard is a keen gardener and champion onion grower.
But when the pager goes, Richard has to down tools and launch the lifeboat.
Richard said: 'Some of the volunteers I have grown up alongside and some are new the RNLI - it is the commitment to saving lives at sea of every single volunteer that makes a crew and I'm very proud to be part of that."
When speaking to the Whitby Gazette last year at the RNLI’s 150th anniversary celebrations, Richard said he was “passionate about the RNLI and what it means to Whitby in a small fishing harbour and a community like ours”.
"I’m part of the RNLI but it’s like being part of the community as a town,” he added.