Long-serving Whitby Lifeboat mechanic Richard Dowson takes on coxswain role

Alongside his full-time position, now known as a senior station technician, Richard Dowson has been appointed volunteer coxswain of the Whitby Lifeboat Station following the retirement of the station's full-time coxswain.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard joined the RNLI 23 years ago at just 20 years old.

His hard work and commitment to the charity paid off and in 2010 he was offered a full time role for the RNLI as a technician.

In 2014, Richard was made full-time station mechanic at Whitby, responsible for the maintenance of the lifeboats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Dowson.

The role of coxswain involves supporting the volunteer crew in their training, ensuring their safety at sea, and bringing the whole crew together.

In his spare time Richard is a keen gardener and champion onion grower.

But when the pager goes, Richard has to down tools and launch the lifeboat.

Richard said: 'Some of the volunteers I have grown up alongside and some are new the RNLI - it is the commitment to saving lives at sea of every single volunteer that makes a crew and I'm very proud to be part of that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Dowson of Whitby RNLI is a champion onion grower in his spare time photo: RNLI/Ceri Oakes

When speaking to the Whitby Gazette last year at the RNLI’s 150th anniversary celebrations, Richard said he was “passionate about the RNLI and what it means to Whitby in a small fishing harbour and a community like ours”.

"I’m part of the RNLI but it’s like being part of the community as a town,” he added.