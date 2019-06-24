Luna Park: Eight pictures of the rides inside the Scarborough amusement park
The summer holidays are right around the corner and locals and tourists alike will soon be flocking to the beach to enjoy themselves.
Here are eight pictures of the rides in Luna Park, a seaside staple on Scarborough's South Bay, with more scheduled to arrive closer to the summer.
1. Luna Park
The amusement park is found at the end of South Bay near the harbour.
2. Luna Park
The bouncy fun house is perfect for energetic children to jump around and tire themselves out.
3. Luna Park
The Exposure ride offers something for the more daring amongst us.
4. Luna Park
The ride spins you around and drops back down to the bottom.
