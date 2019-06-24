Luna Park: Eight pictures of the rides inside the Scarborough amusement park

Here are eight pictures of the rides in Luna Park, a seaside staple on Scarborough's South Bay, with more scheduled to arrive closer to the summer.

1. Luna Park The amusement park is found at the end of South Bay near the harbour.

2. Luna Park The bouncy fun house is perfect for energetic children to jump around and tire themselves out.

3. Luna Park The Exposure ride offers something for the more daring amongst us.

4. Luna Park The ride spins you around and drops back down to the bottom.

