Lynn on jungle mission to help orangutans

A Helmsley businesswoman is planning her second trip to Borneo to deliver much-needed medical supplies to two orangutan rescue centres.

Lynn Hempsall has raised more than £2,000 to help Orangutan Veterinary Aid (OVAID) raise a total of £30,000 to purchase a digital x-ray machine and generator for the vets at the rehabilitation centre in Ketapang, Borneo, run by International Animal Rescue.

The equipment will allow them to treat the injured orangutans quicker, putting less stress on the animals.

The x-ray machine, along with other urgently needed medical supplies, will travel with Lynn and other volunteers for OVAID, who have all self-funded their trips.

The trip also involves a visit to the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOSF) centre in central Borneo which is where the BBC’s Orangutan Diaries and Channel 4’s Orangutan Jungle School are both filmed.

The trip will see Lynn trek into the Borneo jungle at Nyaru Mentang to see if any of the previously released orangutans can be spotted in the ‘safe’ areas, as well as doing overnight boat trips to the islands where the orangutans go in preparation for being released.

Finally, she will spend two days trekking and sleeping in the jungle, before reaching Ketapang and the International Animal Rescue centre where she spent a month in 2015, to deliver the equipment.

Lynn said: “It’s been a difficult time for the rescue centres and the forest fires make the already sizeable demands on their services even more great. I am taking an entire extra suitcase full of medical equipment for the orangutan babies that have struggled with the polluted air from the fires.

“To be honest, this isn’t a trip I thought I’d do again – it was hard last time, and I struggled with the long journey and horrendous mosquito bites!

“But when I was approached to go back I found I couldn’t say no – and seeing what a tough time they’re having over there, I’m very glad to be able to take these supplies they so desperately need. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has donated, it means such a lot. Every penny raised goes directly to the care of the orangutans.”