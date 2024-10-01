Lythe's St Oswald's Church set to host 'pop' concert
To quote from their publicity, Bonneville is a band based in Leeds, led by pop and soul artist Bonnie Milnes.
Milnes is known for her sassy and soulful songwriting, and her lyrics are full of stories which move between tears and laughter.
Her band features talented musicians from the local scene and "together they create a thrilling live experience”.
Bonneville will be supported on the night by singer/songwriter Rosie Donoghue from Saltburn.
The doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8pm.
Tickets can be purchased from the Stiddy in Lythe, online or on the door.
Soft drinks, tea, coffee and snacks can be bought at the interval.
Parking (weather permitting) will be in the field beside the church.
All the proceeds go towards the restoration of St Oswald's Church.