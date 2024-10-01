St Oswald's Church at Lythe, near Whitby

There will be a bit of a change for St Oswald's Church in Lythe on Saturday October 5, when it hosts a 'pop' concert with York/Leeds-based band, Bonneville.

To quote from their publicity, Bonneville is a band based in Leeds, led by pop and soul artist Bonnie Milnes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milnes is known for her sassy and soulful songwriting, and her lyrics are full of stories which move between tears and laughter.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her band features talented musicians from the local scene and "together they create a thrilling live experience”.

Bonneville will be supported on the night by singer/songwriter Rosie Donoghue from Saltburn.

The doors open at 7.30pm and the music starts at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be purchased from the Stiddy in Lythe, online or on the door.

Soft drinks, tea, coffee and snacks can be bought at the interval.

Parking (weather permitting) will be in the field beside the church.

All the proceeds go towards the restoration of St Oswald's Church.