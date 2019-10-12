Macy raises the bar to inspire new deaf talent

A Scarborough girl recently helped inspire the next generation of deaf talent at prestigious arts event.

Talented deaf performer Macy Keld, 11, showed off her dance talents at a showcase event in Birmingham, organised by the National Deaf Children’s Society.

She was selected from dozens of hopefuls by the charity to take part in Raising the Bar, an intensive weekend of workshops in music, dance and drama, culminating in a showcase performance.

Macy, along with 19 other talented youngsters, spent the weekend at the Ruddock Performance Arts Centre being mentored by professional deaf musicians, dancers and actors before demonstrating her extraordinary talents on-stage in front of dozens of parents, family and friends.

The Raising the Bar event was designed to inspire deaf young people and show that there is nothing in the arts that deaf children can’t achieve with the right support.

Mentoring the performers were the leading deaf performance companies Music and the Deaf, Deaf Men Dancing and Deafinitely Theatre.

Damian Ball of the National Deaf Children’s Society, said: “It filled me with pride to watch Macy and the other deaf youngsters display their incredible talents – what a wonderful evening filled with truly memorable performances.

“It was great to see so many deaf young people showing their families, friends and each other exactly what can be achieved in life with a bit of belief, drive and dedication.

“So often I hear people think deaf people can’t achieve in life – but this couldn’t be further from the truth. This weekend demonstrated so clearly that with the right support, deaf young people can aim for the stars and prove the doubters wrong.”

Deaf Hollywood actress Millicent Simmonds, star of A Quiet Place and who is currently filming the sequel, had a message for each of the participants.

She said: “I’m honoured to support the Raising the Bar event. When I was growing up I never saw deaf actors in movies or on TV. I never thought it was a possibility for me.

“Focus on your path. Don’t make comparisons because progress looks different for everyone and enjoy in others’ success as well as your own.”