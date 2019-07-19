Madness play at Scarborough Open Air Theatre tonight: here's all you need to know

British ska pop institution Madness return to Scarborough's Open Air Theatre tonight, almost two years since their last visit.

Here's all you need to know about the Nutty Boys' concert, the second of four consecutive concerts at the venue: Saturday sees chart megastar Lewis Capaldi play a sell-out show, and Jess Glynne takes to the stage on Sunday. 24 photos of Years & Years at the OAT on Thursday HERE

What time can I get in the venue?

Madness at Scarborough Open Aie Theatre in 2017. Photo: Cuffe and Taylor

Gates open at 6pm.

Are there still tickets available?

Yes. Tickets are available from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111).

Will I have heard of the support act?

Probably. The Pigeon Detectives, from Leeds, have had Top 40 hits including I Found Out, Romantic Type, Take Her Back, I’m Not Sorry and This Is An Emergency. Their debut album Wait For Me went platinum.

Will there be plenty of Madness songs I recognise?

You bet! It's part of their 40th anniversary celebrations, so expect hits such as One Step Beyond, Embarrassment, Driving In My Car, Mr Apples, My Girl, Wings of a Dove, House of Fun, Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love, Night Boat To Cairo and Our House.

What's the current Madness line-up?

Chris Foreman (guitar), Mike Barson (keyboards), Lee Thompson (saxophone), Graham "Suggs" McPherson (vocals), Dan Woodgate (drums) and Mark Bedford (bass).

Suggs says: “We’ve seen off eight Prime Ministers, 12 England managers and a nasty bout of lumbago. But, it’s not the endless achievements, not the unforgettable memories, it’s the fact we’re even still alive! (and miraculously in the rudest of health, thanks for asking.) Raise your glasses, lower your swords ‘arise sir Madness!’ Get stuck in! Here’s to the next 40!”

Where can I park ?

These Scarborough Council car parks are free from 6pm to 9am: Northstead Lower, Northstead Upper, Royal Albert Drive, Scalby Mills, Victoria Park.

There is also additional parking on Marine Drive and William Street.

Parking is suspended on the main road directly in front of the Open Air Theatre (A165 Burniston Road) on event nights. Drivers who are dropping off/ picking up passengers on event nights are asked to do so on Royal Albert Drive.

What about eating and drinking ?

You can't take your own food and drink into the theatre, but there are catering outlets inside. Outside, there are pubs, restaurants and cafes in the North Bay area including at The Sands, at Northstead, and on North Marine Road and Columbus Ravine.

Other items you can't take in include umbrellas, laser pointers, fireworks and cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3”.