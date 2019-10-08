Making a break: Owners Richard and Jo Casling sell Filey's snooker club after 13 years

A couple who have run Filey Sports Bar & Snooker Club for 13 years have sold the lease.

Owners Richard and Jo Casling decided to sell to pursue other interests.

The sports bar and snooker club is in Station Approach.

The leasehold of the club was sold by business property adviser Christie & Co off an asking price of £95,000.

Located in the centre of town close to the railway station and other businesses, the club is on the first floor of a three-storey premises. It comprises a pub-bar trading space, snooker hall suite with 11 tables and a front terrace balcony.

The club has been sold to experienced operator, Darren Forsyth, who plans to increase the number of tables and renovate the premises.

He said: “I am very pleased to have acquired Filey Sports Bar & Snooker Club to add to my existing portfolio and I look forward to welcoming customers, both old and new, into the newly refurbished premises. I wish Richard and Jo well for their future plans.”

The Caslings said: “After successfully running the club for so many years we decided it was time to sell. We are now looking forward to our future career and what is to come.

“We would like to thank Christie & Co for all of their advice and help during the sale process.”

Matt Hendry, of Christie & Co, said: “The sale of the lease of Filey Sports Bar & Snooker Club is another example of the popularity of bars and pubs in North Yorkshire.

"As a wet led bar, this business presented an opportunity for growth and achieved a very good price for the leasehold.”