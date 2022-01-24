Mallard Court grants totalling £30,000 set to tackle isolation and loneliness

The three grants offered by Barchester Healthcare have been named after former care home resident Jeanette Gill. Photo submitted

The grants, launched by Mallard Court, are in the name of former Barchester resident Jeanette Gill who generously donated part of her legacy to Barchester’s Charitable Foundation.

The foundation is now calling for deserving local charities and community groups to apply for these special awards.

It is particularly looking to support initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness.

The Jeanette Gill Special Awards are open to groups and individuals in need in our local community, and will be awarded to projects that enrich lives and encourage an active lifestyle through arts, music, sports and culture for older people or adults with a disability, or those that may have challenges with mental health.

There are three awards available:

○ £15,000 Gold Award (open to groups)

○ £10,000 Silver Award (open to groups)

○ £5,000 Bronze Award (open to individuals)

Dr Pete Calveley, CEO of Barchester Healthcare and chairman of the foundation, said: “We were extremely touched that one of our residents donated so generously.

“We thought it would be a fitting to create these flagship grants in her honour and memory as a tribute to the lives she is helping.

“The charity does so much for local communities throughout the country to tackle and reduce loneliness for many people, and these grants will make a big difference to those in need. We hope to honour her legacy for many years to come.”

The foundation is particularly interested in innovative initiatives that tackle isolation and loneliness, and which bring sustained outcomes and positive changes for the people benefitting.