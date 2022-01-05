The Mallyan Spout Hotel in Goathland, near Whitby, is closed for the time being after a fire broke out yesterday.

The fire occurred on Tuesday January 4, and affected a small part of the building.

A number of crew from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene.

No one was injured, and the guests of the hotel were evacuated to the nearby The Inn On The Moor.

The Mallyan Spout Hotel said “We thank everyone for their well wishes and of course our amazing fire service and a massive thank you to The Inn On The Moor for looking after our guests. Also to our staff, you are simply outstanding and we love you all.”

Anyone with a booking will be contacted regarding their reservation.