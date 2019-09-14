Malton Harvest Food Festival fans out in force

Thousands of people attended this year’s Malton Harvest Food Festival to enjoy a veritable feast of this season’s bounty.

The free festival showcased an array of delicious treats across 80 stalls for visitors to indulge in, as well as a packed line-up of demonstrations from the region’s most renowned chefs at Malton Cookery School.

New this year was ‘The Veg Out Patch’ specialising in plant-based foods including falafel, Mexican dishes and vegan Bhaji’s.

Visitors were also able to enjoy shopping in Malton’s independent shops and artisan producers. It was a weekend of glorious Autumnal sunshine where Harvest Food Festival attendees enjoyed live music from local buskers which added to the amazing festival atmosphere.

Visit Malton director Tom Naylor-Leyland said: “The Harvest Festival is always one of the highlights of Malton’s foodie calendar, and it has a very traditional aspect as it marks the time to start packing the larder for the winter months.

“The seasonal produce showcased over the weekend is a real tribute to the local artisan producers we have here in Malton, who work year on year to provide such an immense selection of harvest.

“The oysters from the Yorkshire coast are top of their class and the meat from the moors is of the highest quality, and it was great to see such a great turn-out to celebrate this.”

Famed for its gastronomic credentials, Malton’s busy calendar includes Monthly Food Markets, the annual Food Lover’s Festival and French-inspired fitness and food event, Marathon Du Malton.

This year also featured the first music festival “Meadowfest” held in July, in the grounds of the Talbot.

Malton’s 2019 events calendar continues with two Monthly Food Markets (Saturday, October 12 and Saturday, November 9), culminating in a two-day fun packed festive weekend when the Christmas Market returns to Yorkshire’s Food Capital on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 December.

Visit www.visitmalton.com/yorkshire-days-out-family to find out more information.