Malton MP calls for investment on infrastructure

Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake, is calling on the Government to prioritise spending on infrastructure in the North in the spending review later this year.

Mr Hollinrake said “This investment is long overdue. The North has been badly neglected. After decades of underinvestment the North continues to be held back and is unable to reach its full potential. The productivity gap between the North and the rest of the country continues to widen.”

Alongside his fellow Northern MPs, civic leaders and businesses, Mr Hollinrake is calling on the Government to increase investment in transport in the North of England, in line with Transport for the North’s Strategic Transport Plan.

Mr Hollinrake also said that investment is needed on the area’s railways.

Mr Hollinrake said “The dualling of the A64 should be a priority. Dualling the stretch of the A64 between Hopgrove and Barton Hill would transform the economic fortunes of Ryedale and the East Coast and would make a massive difference to drivers using that road for business or leisure purposes.

“I have been campaigning with my parliamentary colleagues and the A64 Growth Partnership, made up of local businesses, Councils and the Local Enterprise Partnership, to ensure that these improvements are included in the next road investment period from 2020 to 2025.

“This is a perfect example of why we need more investment in the North.”