Man dies after 'suspected accident' in Bridlington car park

A man has sadly died from head injuries after a "suspected accident" in Bridlington.

Police confirmed the "accident" happened in the Langdales Wharf car park in the early hours of Thursday, September 12.

He was taken to hospital but sadly died ysterday, Sunday September 15.

A spokesperson from Humberside Police said: "Indications are that there appears to be no third party involvement, and we are not treating his death as suspicious.

"A post-mortemis underway today.

"His family have been updated by officers."