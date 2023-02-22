Miss Payne took part in the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, organised by Atlantic Campaigns, which is named the world's toughest row.

Miss Payne took on the on the challenge to row 3,000 miles across the ocean, facing many trials and tribulations along the way.

The race started in La Gomera ,Canary Islands, and from there Miss Payne rowed across the Atlantic to Antigua in a gruelling feat of determination and strength.

Seas the Day, 23 year old Miriam Payne, crossed the finish line in a time of 59 days, 16 hours and 36 minutes. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns

Miss Payne took on this incredible ocean row in order to raise funds for her selected charities: Wellbeing of Women and Hull and East Yorkshire Mind.

Under the name ‘Seas the Day’ Miss Payne completed the challenge on February 10, 2023, in a record time of 59 days 16 hours and 36 minutes, smashing the previous record by 2 hours and 38 minutes.

Before the race started, Miss Payne said: “Once the race starts, I cannot accept any repairs, food or extra water. Battling 40ft waves, sleep deprivation, and salt sores, my mind and body will be put to the ultimate test.”

Miss Payne, 23, is a recent astrophysics graduate, who can now add ocean rower to that impressive track record.

Miriam Payne raised more than €13,000 for her selected charities by rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns

Her exhausting trip was filled with adventure, danger and determination. Her experiences ranged from broken oars on Christmas Day to shooting stars that lit up the night sky and circling sharks on New Years Eve.

One of the highlights of the challenge, according to Miss Payne, was a surprise visit from three beaked whales, which she said “was one of the best experiences of her life!”

Miss Payne stayed calm, positive and resolute throughout her journey and is an inspiration to all women, raising more than €13,000 for her selected charities.

Miss Payne said “You just have to roll with what happens and get on with it.

The Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge is known as the world's toughest row and now Miriam Payne has been names the fastest female solo rower. Credit: Atlantic Campaigns

“I have chosen to fund-raise for the Wellbeing of Women and Hull and East Yorkshire Mind. Both charities are close to my heart, and I am inspired by the pioneering work they do and the causes they champion.”