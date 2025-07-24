'Massive congratulations' in order for two Scarborough RNLI volunteers who passed gruelling qualifications this week

Phil Martindale (left) and Connor McPherson (right). Credit: RNLI.

It was a huge night of achievement for the crew at Scarborough Lifeboat Station, with two members passing their qualifications during a training session on Tuesday, July 22.

A spokesperson from Scarborough RNLI said: “On board the all weather lifeboat, Phil Martindale successfully completed his Mechanic Shannon pass out. This demanding assessment put him under real pressure, testing his ability to respond to onboard emergencies, from fires to flooding.

"Thanks to his hard work and commitment, he passed with flying colours. Phil’s dedication to the crew and station has truly paid off, and we’re proud to welcome a new qualified Shannon mechanic to Scarborough.

“Meanwhile onshore, Connor McPherson completed his SLARS driver pass out. Following in his grandfather’s footsteps, Connor showed skill, calmness and precision while launching and recovering the Shannon class lifeboat using the SLARS system.

The two crew members had to complete very intense training exercises to achieve their qualifications on Tuesday night (July 22).

"His training and determination have made him a fantastic addition to the station, and we’re excited to have another qualified SLARS driver on the team.

“Massive congratulations to both Phil and Connor. Progress like this is only possible through hard work, teamwork and commitment to saving lives at sea.”