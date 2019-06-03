Matalan applies for permission to open cafe inside Scarborough store

An application has been lodged with Scarborough Council to open a cafe inside one of the town’s biggest stores.

Matalan has applied for permission for the unit at the St Thomas Street entrance side of its store.

The company has also included a recent appeal decision from Grimsby in which the planning inspectorate overturned a council decision to refuse a Next store permission to open a cafe as part of its supporting evidence.

There is no indication as to how many people could be served by the cafe if it were to get planning permission.

The plans are now out to public consultation.