McCain 10K sold out in just three hours

Places in the McCain 10k were snapped up in just three hours, a record for the event.

All 2,700 places were taken by runners from all over the UK, including people coming from as far a field as London, Scotland and Merseyside

Places in the McCain 10k were snapped up in just three hours, a record for the event.

.It is an ever popular event in the region demonstrated by the fact it sold out despite two other big running events in Redcar and Pontefract taking place on the same day.

Jennifer Domett from McCain said: “The record sell-out time is testament to the event’s popularity.

"With the level of excitement we’ve seen so far, it’s set to be another fantastic event this year.”

The race, which will be held of Sunday, September 29, takes in some of the town's stunning coastline, from the Spa Complex, round the headland, along Marine Drive to Sea Life Scarborough before returning back to the Spa.

The main road race is followed by a 2.5k and 1.6k family fun run.

Race Director, Mike Padgham's had some advice for runners.

He said: “Dig deep, ride the wave of adrenaline and push past the burn.

“Whether you’re entering your first 10k or are a veteran, this race welcomes runners of all ages and abilities."

This is the third year Mike and Melanie Padgham have been Race Directors.

Mike said: “I’m delighted to say the 10k is a firm favourite on the running calendar - no doubt due to the stunning picturesque views from the Yorkshire coastline, greeting participants round every corner.”

McCain supports the 10k and family fun runs as part of its commitment to encouraging healthy, active lifestyles in the community.