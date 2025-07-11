McFly: Everything you need to know about their Scarborough Open Air Theatre show
McFly fans should prepare for an explosive live show when Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd hit the Yorkshire coast.
With seven UK number-one singles, seven Top 10 albums, countless sell-out tours and more than 10 million records sold worldwide, McFly are one of the most significant British pop acts of the 21st century and remain the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to the top of the charts.
Their most recent album Power to Play was released last June and was followed by sell-out dates across the UK.
The Scarborough date will see the band perform an array of classics from their back catalogue, including fan-favourites All About You, Star Girl, Obviously and Five Colours In Her Hair.
Support on the night is from Twin Atlantic and Devon.
Gates open at 6pm at the open air theatre.
Those driving to the concert will be able to park at a number of places in close proximity to the venue:
Scalby Mills Car Park YO12 6RP
Marine and Royal Albert Drive YO11 1PG
Northstead Upper YO12 6AQ
Northstead Lower YO12 6PF
Victoria Park YO12 7TS
William Street YO12 7PL
In addition, there are a number of car parks located in the town centre within a 15-minute walk to the venue.
All food concessions and bars are cashless – people should take alternative payment options.
Although you are unable to bring food and drink into the venue, a wide array of food and drink stalls will be inside the venue.
One sealed water bottle is permitted per person (max 500ml) and one empty reusable water bottle is permitted.
There will be free water refill stations at the venue.
If you have a medical condition, a doctor’s note will permit diet-specific food and drink only.
Concerts are only ever cancelled due to the weather if the conditions become dangerous.
However, you cannot bring an umbrella, so dress appropriately – the show will continue to go ahead if it rains and there will be no refunds offered should you chose to leave due to weather.
The show will only be cancelled or stopped if the weather becomes dangerous.
Visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/ for more.
