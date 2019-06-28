Mecca Scarborough aims to help raise £80,000 for children’s charity

Mecca Scarborough has teamed up with Variety the Children’s Charity to help them in their support of children and young people across the UK who are disabled or disadvantaged.

Both renowned British brands have collaborated to create The Sunshine Flyer - a new bingo game costing £1, with 5p from each and every play being donated to the Variety Club of Great Britain in order to fund their incredible work.

The money raised by Mecca Scarborough players will be used to provide support to children and young people around the UK who are sick, disadvantaged, or disabled.

Players at every Mecca club are being encouraged to play this new charity game so that as much money as possible can be raised, with the aim to reach £80,000.

This incredible target could buy the charity three 14-seater adapted Sunshine coaches, and two accessible 17-seater Sunshine coaches with tail lifts – lifechanging vehicles for the charity and those who use them.

The Sunshine coaches make it possible for thousands of children and young people to visit places and experience activities they would otherwise not enjoy.

The Sunshine Variety Flyer launches on Monday (July 1) in every Mecca club across the country.

Danielle Roche, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Variety, said: “We are incredibly honoured to be working alongside Mecca Bingo and to have a renowned British brand supporting Variety the Children’s Charity this year.

“We are confident Mecca players will enjoy the brand-new Variety Sunshine flyer game, and with their help, we are sure we will reach our £80,000 fundraising target which will provide essential funds for the charity to continue amazing work throughout the country.”

Paul Webb, General Manager of Mecca Scarborough said: “This is a great initiative and at Mecca Scarborough we’re proud to support the Variety the Children’s Charity, and do our bit to help improve the lives of children and young people throughout the UK who are sick, disabled or disadvantaged.”

Miles Baron, Chief Executive of the Bingo Association, said: “I would like to thank Mecca Bingo for the incredible support and generosity of their customers and staff in raising money for our chosen charity, Variety the Children’s Charity by way of a special charity Bingo Game played in all their venues.”

To attend a Mecca Club, you do need to be aged 18 years or over and be a customer of Mecca Bingo. Joining is free of charge and you can sign-up here or at a club.